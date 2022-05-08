State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

MMSI stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

