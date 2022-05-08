State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,942 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Washington Federal worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 254.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 217.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 136,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 93,261 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 69.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1,229.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAFD. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.77 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

In other Washington Federal news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shawn Bice sold 3,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $134,449.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

