State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 13,390 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,390 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CENTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CENTA opened at $40.33 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

