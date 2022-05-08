State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,880 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,948,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,837,000 after purchasing an additional 198,993 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $10,697,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 91,577 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,774,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 76,195 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.35.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

CWT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

