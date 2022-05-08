State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 27,387 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,047 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,387 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 30.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 125,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 110,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 5.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.06). SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,218,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,905 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

