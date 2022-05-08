State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,405 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in BOX by 474.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in BOX by 379.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOX. KeyCorp raised their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

BOX opened at $29.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -84.31 and a beta of 1.15. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $33.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,180 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.