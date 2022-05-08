State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 37,825 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,825 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBRA opened at $13.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.43. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -244.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

