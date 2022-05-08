State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 454 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $320,865.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $344,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $169.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.89.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

