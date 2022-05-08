State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 457 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 48,658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 951,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $392,765. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

MTSI opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.08. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

