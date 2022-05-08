State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 582 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 63.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 27.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $1,010,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 18.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $89.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average of $107.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.93. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

