State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 682 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $76.22 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $67.83 and a one year high of $101.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 84.68%. The business had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

