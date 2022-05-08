State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 755 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,404 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,971.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 806,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,938,000 after purchasing an additional 779,915 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3,707.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,905,000 after acquiring an additional 504,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after acquiring an additional 286,705 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 110,106 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 756,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,661,000 after purchasing an additional 99,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.56 and a 52 week high of $52.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 37.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.34%.

SASR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.