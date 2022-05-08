State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth $171,716,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 3,460.7% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 219,895 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 617.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 182,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 62,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $1,715,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $34,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,399 shares of company stock worth $6,400,625. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.48.

Shares of TNET opened at $84.38 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day moving average of $93.56.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

