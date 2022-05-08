State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in International Bancshares by 219.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in International Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on International Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of IBOC opened at $40.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.07.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

