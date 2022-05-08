State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 87,977 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,355,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,163,000 after purchasing an additional 59,566 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,197,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 245,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 61,724 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.69. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.40%.

PEB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

