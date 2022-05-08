State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 28,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Possin purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,598 shares of company stock worth $117,891. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MGEE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.25. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.23 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.42.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 17.44%. As a group, analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

