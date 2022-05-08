State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Maxim Group upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.67.

BMI opened at $79.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.86. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.40 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.26.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.54 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

