State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -237.45 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

