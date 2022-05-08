Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,200 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 288,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 687,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 85,933 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 206.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 71,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 48,317 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,035,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOC. Barclays began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.14 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.56%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

