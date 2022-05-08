Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,800 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Chegg worth $9,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Chegg by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Chegg by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth $4,273,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Chegg by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 22,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth $1,570,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $18.65 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $90.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.20.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

