Swiss National Bank Acquires Shares of 525,900 Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 525,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Mandiant as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNDT. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mandiant alerts:

In other Mandiant news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,453,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $912,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mandiant stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80. Mandiant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $130.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.61 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 175.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNDT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mandiant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Mandiant Profile (Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.