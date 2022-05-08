Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Upwork worth $8,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $19.94 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $655,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,889 shares of company stock worth $1,126,129. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Upwork Profile (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.