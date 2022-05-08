Swiss National Bank Buys 1,300 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Fate Therapeutics worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $143,672.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,342,037.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,105,301.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock worth $3,270,224 over the last ninety days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FATE shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

