Swiss National Bank Buys 21,700 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Fastly worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSLY. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 175.0% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 14.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $337,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $40,316.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,428 shares of company stock valued at $996,487. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

FSLY stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Fastly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.