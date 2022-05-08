Swiss National Bank Buys 3,200 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Korn Ferry worth $9,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Korn Ferry by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 109.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of KFY stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.44. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $59.52 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.36.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 8.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Korn Ferry Profile (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.