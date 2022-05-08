Swiss National Bank Buys 9,200 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of NeoGenomics worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $9.51 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 0.86.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

