Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $31,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,337 shares of company stock worth $136,712 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

BXMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

