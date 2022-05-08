Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,318,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,064,729 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of B2Gold worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTG opened at $4.31 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

BTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

