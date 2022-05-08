Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Fabrinet worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FN opened at $89.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.27. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $126.28.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

