Swiss National Bank Has $8.77 Million Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Flowserve worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 93,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.4% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,354,000 after buying an additional 56,750 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1,548.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after buying an additional 1,791,087 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 280.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 190,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after buying an additional 140,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

FLS opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.07. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

