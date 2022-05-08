Swiss National Bank Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Alarm.com worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 11.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 24.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 29.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $57.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.09. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $94.45.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alarm.com from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.83.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $177,198.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 453,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,775,208.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $104,202.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,163.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $776,836. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

