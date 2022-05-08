Swiss National Bank Has $8.85 Million Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $742,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 108.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 26.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 4.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.07. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

