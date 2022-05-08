Swiss National Bank Has $8.90 Million Stock Position in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of CI Financial worth $8,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in CI Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,450,000. Full18 Capital LLC increased its position in CI Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 254,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 33,261 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in CI Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 238,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in CI Financial by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 95,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 43,698 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. CI Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $24.52.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $605.24 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 39.67%. Analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1413 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

