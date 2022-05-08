Swiss National Bank Has $9.03 Million Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Tower Semiconductor worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $6,253,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 41,853 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 648,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $48.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average is $41.21. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

