Swiss National Bank Has $9.11 Million Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of LHC Group worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,844,000 after buying an additional 302,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,281,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $514,825,000 after buying an additional 85,022 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,960,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 667,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,260,000 after acquiring an additional 118,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 666,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,642,000 after acquiring an additional 131,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

LHCG opened at $166.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.03.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $571.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.44%. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHCG. William Blair downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LHC Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.20.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

