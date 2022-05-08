Swiss National Bank Has $9.29 Million Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Sensient Technologies worth $9,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

SXT opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.65. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $106.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Sharad P. Jain acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 28,454 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.47 per share, with a total value of $2,460,417.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,844,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,404,698.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 396,463 shares of company stock valued at $33,387,925 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

