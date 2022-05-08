Swiss National Bank Has $9.37 Million Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,500 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Perficient worth $9,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRFT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Perficient by 117.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,578,000 after purchasing an additional 292,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $596,498,000 after purchasing an additional 209,627 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Perficient by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 958,670 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $123,946,000 after purchasing an additional 65,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Perficient by 16.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,055 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $46,171,000 after purchasing an additional 56,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Perficient by 13.3% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 451,032 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $52,184,000 after purchasing an additional 52,794 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

PRFT opened at $96.31 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $66.36 and a one year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

