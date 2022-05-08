Swiss National Bank Has $9.53 Million Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Envestnet worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Envestnet by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

NYSE:ENV opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.81 and a beta of 1.07. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.14.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet Profile (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.