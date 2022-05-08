Swiss National Bank Has $9.57 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Hexcel worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hexcel by 167.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 197,018 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 18.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Hexcel by 97.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $57.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.63 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Hexcel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.