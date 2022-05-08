Swiss National Bank Has $9.65 Million Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Commercial Metals worth $9,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $178,188.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,192,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,106 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMC stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

