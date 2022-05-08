Swiss National Bank Has $9.74 Million Stock Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.25% of Silvergate Capital worth $9,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,148.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SI stock opened at $111.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.56. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $80.78 and a 1 year high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.83.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

