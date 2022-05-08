Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Consumer Edge upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cfra lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of HAIN opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average of $37.96. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

