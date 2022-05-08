Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Avnet worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 215,297 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 479.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 191,140 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $47.73.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

