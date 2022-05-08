Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of AXIS Capital worth $9,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,498,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,136,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after purchasing an additional 318,462 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,389,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 399,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 179,498 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the third quarter worth $6,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXS. StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $59.98 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average is $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

