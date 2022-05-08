Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after acquiring an additional 237,520 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 57.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $3,629,109. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MSM shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

NYSE:MSM opened at $81.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.62. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

