Swiss National Bank Purchases 8,900 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of DigitalBridge Group worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 15,003,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,899 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,572,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,608 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 9,252,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,215 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,323,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,981,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $6.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.75.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DBRG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

