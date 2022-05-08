Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of MicroStrategy worth $9,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $294.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $432.19 and a 200 day moving average of $521.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.72. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $282.55 and a 12-month high of $891.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The business had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

MSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.29.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

