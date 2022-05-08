Swiss National Bank Sells 100 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of LCI Industries worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $107.40 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $96.32 and a 52-week high of $163.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.16.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

LCII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

In related news, Director James Gero purchased 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Lippert purchased 9,265 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

