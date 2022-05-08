Swiss National Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of ChampionX worth $8,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 2,124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 2.88.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $865.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

