Swiss National Bank Sells 1,100 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $312,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,193 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $105.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.34 and a 200-day moving average of $100.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $111.68.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $980.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.46 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

